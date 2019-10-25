Jets-Jaguars Preview

Sunday’s game

JETS (2-5) AT JAGUARS (3-4)

TIAA Bank Field, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Jaguars by 6 1/2; O/U 40 1/2

TV: Ch. 2 (Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta)

Radio: ESPN (98.7) (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 127; XM 388

INJURY IMPACT

Jets: C.J. Mosley (groin), Kelvin Beachum (ankle), Trenton Cannon (ankle, foot), Albert McClellan (concussion) are out; Kelechi Osemele (shoulder), Chris Herndon (hamstring), Neville Hewitt (neck, knee) are doubtful, Henry Anderson (shoulder), Trumaine Johnson (knee), Braxton Berrios (hamstring) are questionable.

Jaguars: Leon Jacobs (hamstring), Najee Goode (toe) and Quincy Williams are out; Dede Westbrook (neck, shoulder) is questionable.

FEATURE MATCHUP

Jets defense vs. Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette: The AFC’s leading rusher has been running over and through teams this season. The Jets pride themselves on being run-stoppers. We’ll see.

QUOTABLE

Defensive end Leonard Williams on bouncing back after Monday’s 33-0 loss to the Patriots: “I’ve seen this team overcome big things before. I definitely see that there’s still a lot of fight in everyone in this locker room. Guys in this locker room are not the type of people to just roll over and give up. We still have a lot of games left.”

INTANGIBLES

Redemption and revenge. Sam Darnold wants redemption after playing his worst NFL game. The Jets defense wants the same, and they have added chips on their shoulders. They remember Jacksonville not taking a knee, up 13 in the final minute of a win last year. The Jaguars scored a touchdown and went for a two-point conversion with 25 seconds remaining. Any extra motivation can’t hurt the Jets at this point.

NUMBER, PLEASE

163: Bilal Powell's career-high rushing yardage against the Jaguars on Oct. 1, 2017.