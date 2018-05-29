FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Second-year safety Jamal Adams said he has invested in a personal chef as he tries to continue to improve his body and his game after a rookie season in which he had 82 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 16 games.

“I just weighed in — I’m 208,’’ he said. “I ain’t been 208 in a long time, so I’m feeling really good, man.’’

Adams, who said he played at 213 or 214 last season, said the biggest change in his diet is that he has stopped eating fried food.

“I eat fish, anything that’s grilled, basically,’’ he said. “I’m just trying new things. I didn’t even eat asparagus; now I eat asparagus. I tried lamb the other day. Spinach. So I’m just stepping my game up as far as my diet.’’

He said he decided to get a personal chef after hearing LeBron James talking about his diet.

“I’m also seeing Tom Brady [talking about it] as well, even though his diet is on a whole different level. It’s something that I can’t do,’’ he said. “But, you know, I just wanted to help myself. Anything I can do to help myself get better on the field, to help this team out, that’s definitely what I want to do.’’

Safety first

Coach Todd Bowles said safety Marcus Maye, who had ankle surgery after last season “probably’’ won’t be doing any spring activities but should be ready for training camp.

Wide receiver Devin Smith (knee) also won’t be doing anything before training camp, Bowles said. Smith, who has suffered two ACL tears and hasn’t played in either of the past two seasons, is “a big unknown,’’ according to Bowles.

“Obviously, he’s had some serious injuries,’’ Bowles said. “It’s not his fault; sometimes things like that happen. Until he gets out on the field, it’s going to be an unknown. So, first and foremost, he has to get healthy and then we’ll judge him when he gets on the field.’’

Numbers game

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson was not present at the workout, but Bowles said he knew in advance he would not be there . . . Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater changed his jersey number, taking the No. 5 that became available when Christian Hackenberg was traded to the Raiders. Bridgewater, who had been wearing No. 2, wore No. 5 with the Vikings.