FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — On Sunday Jets rookie safety Jamal Adams will see an old friend, Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette.

“I’ve heard of that kid, that name sounds very familiar,” Adams joked after practice on Wednesday. “I met him during the draft process.”

Forget the draft process, the two played three years together at LSU and when they each left for the NFL Draft they were first-round picks.

It seems their rookie seasons are going well.

Adams is coming off his best game as a pro, where he compiled just two tackles but recorded a sack, pass breakup and two tackles for loss in the Week 3 victory over the Dolphins.

Adams said he could have played better and coach Todd Bowles said pause the Hall of Fame talk, but it’s clear the rookie free safety is having an impact.

Fournette is also playing well. He rushed for 100 yards on 26 carries in his pro debut against the Texans and after three games he’s averaging 66.3 yards for the No. 5 rushing offense in the NFL.

“It was fun to play with Leonard,” Adams said. “As we know, he’s a great back and he’s a great person off the field, very close friend of mine. We definitely got to stop him, he’s definitely that guy that gives everything. He gives a lot problems to a defense so we got to come out on our P’s and Q’s and focus on stopping him.”

When the two were at LSU, Adams said there were plenty of collisions in practice with each side claiming they won the battle.

Sunday, Adams and Fournette will meet as pros, on opposite sides.

“He DM me on Instagram [Tuesday], just joking around, ‘Hey do you remember me? I want to trade jerseys with you,’ ” Adams said. “So I kind of liked it, yes. We’ll definitely do it but I know it’s friendly competition on the field. We go at it. It’s been like that since LSU days and we feed off each other and it’s going to be a great matchup.”