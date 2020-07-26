Jamal Adams made it clear last year that he wanted Le’Veon Bell to be his teammate with the Jets, as the safety helped recruit the former Steelers running back during free agency. Now that Adams has forced his way out of the Jets, who traded him to the Seahawks on Saturday, Bell took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with Adams after his departure.

“ppl do all the hootin & hollerin to get you brought in, just to leave,” Bell wrote. “lol like people weird yooo, the internet got these dudes doin whatever for attention, even when they tell you sh*t they don’t believe themselves.”

Adams noticed the tweet a few hours later and tweeted back, “Noted. See u Week 14!” The Jets are scheduled to visit the Seahawks on Dec. 20.

Bell clapped back once more after Adams’ tweet.

“noted what?! Lol that you LIED?” Bell wrote. “PLEASEE TRUST that it IS ‘noted’ then..& if I’m supposed to take ‘see you in week 14’ as a threat … I don’t!but it’s still all love and like I told you ON THE PHONE I want the best for you..if this is the best for you, I want it for you bro.”

The two have had their differences before. Last October, when Adams expressed frustration that Jets general manager Joe Douglas fielded calls about a potential trade for the safety, Bell, who also was mentioned in trade talks, suggested that Adams was immature for lashing out about the talks.

“I think if I was a 24-year-old, I probably would have felt the same way," Bell told reporters. “When I first got drafted, you’ve been with a team for your whole career. But you know, a guy who went through free agency and had to sit out a whole year and stuff, I kind of understand the way that the NFL does business.”

When Bell was asked last October if Adams’ decision to publicly air his frustration might be a distraction to the team, he said, “It may distract some people. Everybody’s different. But for me, it won’t distract me.”

Bell said later in the interview that “it was nothing like [Douglas] went behind my back or nothing. He straight up told me” about trade discussions.

Adams had previously tweeted that “the GM then went behind my back” by taking calls about his availability.