Jets safety Jamal Adams wasted little time and minced no words when he was asked what’s special about facing the Patriots.

“Tom Brady,” Adams said. “It’s simple, man.”

Even though Brady was limited this past week with a knee issue and didn’t practice Friday because of an illness, the Jets prepared to play the ageless wonder Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The 41-year-old Brady has thrown 17 touchdown passes for the 7-3 Patriots, who are aiming for their 10th straight AFC East title.

Like the Jets, the Patriots are coming off a bye after an unexpected lopsided loss. Brady looked his age his last time out. He was 21-for-41 for 254 yards and no touchdowns and hurt his knee when he stumbled against the Titans. But the Jets are expecting the old Brady.

“It’s exciting, for sure,” Adams said. “To be the best, you want to play against the best and you got to beat the best. That’s how I am. We’re playing against the best, so we’re looking forward to it.”

But this Jets-Pats game lacks the juice of some previous matchups.

The Jets are 3-7 and have lost four straight. Their offense is in shambles and their defense didn’t show up in a 41-10 loss to Buffalo two weeks ago at MetLife Stadium that prompted calls for Todd Bowles to be fired.

If rookie Sam Darnold was playing his first game against Brady and the Patriots, there might be a little more hype, but he’s out for the second straight week with a strained right foot. Josh McCown will start and try to snap the Jets’ skid, and his own against the Patriots.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

McCown is 0-2 with two touchdown passes and four interceptions against the Patriots. He had the Jets up 14-0 on New England last season at MetLife in Week 6, but they ended up losing, 24-17, when a touchdown by Austin Seferian-Jenkins was overturned after it was reviewed.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who caught two touchdown passes in that game, has declared himself back from a two-game absence because of a back injury. “I’m good to go,” he said.

Adams, one of the Jets' leaders and surely their inspirational one, will find himself on Gronkowski at times. It could be a chance for him to show how much he’s improved.

As a rookie last year, Adams had some rough moments against tight ends. He said he learned from the first time he faced Gronkowski. In their second meeting in December, Gronkowski was held without a catch.

“He’s a tremendous player, a future Hall of Famer in my book,” Adams said. “I’m looking forward to the matchup any time I’m on him. He’s a great player. That’s an outstanding team that’s well-coached and I’m looking forward to the matchup.”

The Jets use Adams all over the field. He’s second on the team behind Avery Williamson in total tackles (67) and solo tackles (50). Adams is tied with Leonard Williams for the team lead with eight tackles for loss.

Opposing coaches always mention Adams when they talk about the Jets' defense. He’s the lone Jet leading at his position in Pro Bowl voting.

“Adams is like a linebacker,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “He’s around the line of scrimmage a lot. He blitzes, he runs through, he’s got tackles for losses, sacks, pressures. He’s down there around the line a lot, or sometimes he’s kind of roaming free in the middle. But he’s a contact player. He’s aggressive.”

Aggressiveness, on both sides of the ball, is one of the things the Jets lacked the last time they played, but they say it won't be an issue this week.

Adams has voiced his frustration with losing, and he often has defended his embattled coach. But he said the players can’t worry about playing to save Bowles’ job. They need to worry about doing theirs.

“We’re going to go out there and play for the Jets, play for the organization, play for this city, for this fan base, for our last name on our backs,” Adams said. “Everybody has a different why, but at the same time, we’re going out there to play football.”