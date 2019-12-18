

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — A large number of Steelers fans are expected to invade MetLife Stadium on Sunday. But the Jets want their fans to be larger in number and much louder.



Earlier this season, some players, including Jamal Adams, felt disrespected because Raiders’ fans booed the Jets during warmups inside MetLife. It helped inspire the Jets, who won, 34-3.

On Wednesday, Adams said he didn’t like that Jets fans weren’t there to drown them out.

“I felt disrespected that our fans should be taking over our stadium,” Adams said. “Obviously, [Raiders fans] travel well. That’s a lot of respect to them. As a home game, I expect all of our fans to take over the game.

“It’s not shooting down their fan base or shooting down our fan base. It was just I didn’t like the fact that they were taking over our home.”

The Steelers also fans travel well. The Jets are preparing for that. Adam Gase said they would factor in crowd noise even though it’s a Jets home game.

“Most of the time that I’ve ever played them, anywhere I’ve been, it’s always been one of those things you prepare for, you feel it out during the game, you work on both. You just never know. I was in Denver. There was a huge Pittsburgh following there. I’ve been a couple different places. It’s been consistent. They have a really good fan base that travels with them.”

Motivated Bell

Le’Veon Bell probably will have some extra juice this week when he faces his old team for the first time. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he’s never seen Bell play without that juice.

“I don’t know that I’ve been in the stadium with him where he hasn’t been fired up,” Tomlin said. “He’s one of them guys that’s always on go. You get him in a competitive environment he’s going to do what comes natural. We can talk about all the added motivation and all that. But knowing him the way I know him he brings that anyway.”

More line troubles

Right guard Tom Compton (calf) didn’t practice Wednesday. If he can’t play Sunday, Conor McDermott could replace him. Right guard Brian Winters, center Ryan Kalil and tackle Chuma Edoga already are on IR.

Two-minute drill

Quinnen Williams (neck) was limited in practice. It’s possible he could play Sunday after missing last week’s game … Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee) did not practice. Henry Anderson (shoulder), Kelvin Beachum (ankle), Arthur Maulet (calf), Steve McLendon (knee/hip), Bilal Powell (ankle), Brian Poole (concussion), Bennett Jackson (illness) and B.J. Bello (illness) were limited.