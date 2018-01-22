The Jets are in the process of narrowing their search for a new offensive coordinator to one: Jeremy Bates.

A source said it’s possible Bates, the Jets’ quarterbacks coach in 2017, will replace John Morton, who was relieved of his duties following the season.

An ESPN report said the Jets will promote Bates to offensive coordinator but team officials are not commenting.

In Morton’s first season as offensive coordinator/playcaller, the Jets finished 24th in passing offense (198.9), 19th in rushing (106.4) and 24th in points (18.6).

When the season ended, Bowles praised the work of Bates and his work with backup quarterbacks Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg.

As part of Bowles and the front office trying to build continuity, it appears keeping Bates around will work toward that end.

During games, it was Bates on the sidelines speaking with the players about play calls while Morton was in the coaches box. Morton said he liked to see the whole field when calling plays. It’s uncertain where Bates would be during games if he’s the playcaller.

Bates served as Seattle’s offensive coordinator in the 2010 season and was let go after one year. The Seahawks finished 28th in total yards gained (4,765), 31st in rushing yards gained (1,424) and 23rd in points (19.4)

That season, Bates had Matt Hasselbeck as his starting quarterback as Seattle finished 7-9 but reached the postseason.

Whenever the decision is finalized on an offensive coordinator it will be the Jets’ fourth different playcaller in the last six seasons.