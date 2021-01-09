TODAY'S PAPER
Jets interview Panthers' Joe Brady for head coaching job

Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady was interviwed

 Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady was interviwed by the Jets for the head coaching job. Credit: AP

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

The Jets interviewed Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady for their head coaching vacancy on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Brady has only three years of NFL coaching experience, but he is a candidate for a number of jobs. He’s also interviewed with the Falcons, Texans and Chargers.

Brady just completed his first season as the Panthers coordinator. They finished 21st in total offense and 24th in points, but they also were without running back Christian McCaffrey for most of the season.

Brady also worked on Sean Payton’s staff in New Orleans as an offensive assistant in 2017 and 2018. Last year, Brady was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for national champion LSU. The Tigers had one of the best offenses in college football history.

The Jets have now completed four interviews in their search for Adam Gase’s replacement. General manager Joe Douglas also has spoken to Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

In the coming days, the Jets are expected to interview Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

The Jets also have been linked to some college coaches, including Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Florida’s Dan Mullen.

