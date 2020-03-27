Joe Douglas was busy early in free agency, but he did most of his work in the second wave of it. It’s now slowed to a crawl, and the Jets general manager’s work is not nearly done.

One thing is certain: Douglas rebuilt the offensive line.

Of the 14 players that Douglas has reached agreements or signed to this point, five of them were offensive lineman: George Fant, Alex Lewis, Connor McGovern, Long Island’s Greg Van Roten and Josh Andrews. Jonotthan Harrison, Chuma Edoga, Brian Winters and Ben Braden are also under contract. Whether they all make it to training camp is another story, but Douglas followed through on his promise to strengthen the offensive line.

He also kept much of the linebacking core together and added some depth to it. Outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins and inside linebackers Neville Hewitt and James Burgess will be back on one-year deals. Former Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor will try to redeem himself after struggling to fill C.J. Mosley’s shoes in Baltimore last year. Now the two are teammates again with the Jets.

But the Jets still have work to do if they want to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season. Wide receiver, edge rusher, cornerback, running back depth and a veteran backup for Sam Darnold remain team needs. Douglas will try to address these holes through more free-agent deals, trades or in the draft.

The Jets currently have eight picks, including two third-round selections. It’s possible they could package one or both of those with other assets and trade for a veteran lineman, receiver or even edge rusher. The Jets haven’t had a disruptive pass rusher since Jonathan Abraham averaged 10 sacks per season from 2001-2006.

They likely won’t use the No. 11 pick in the draft on an edge rusher. But things could become a little tricky for the Jets as Douglas must weigh is whether to grab one of the highly touted tackles if they’re available or the potential game-breaking and game-changing wide receivers.

If either Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs, Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, Louisville’s Mekhi Becton and Georgia’s Andrew Thomas is there at 11, Douglas has to strongly consider them. But if they’re gone, his decision will become much easier, and he should have a couple of wide receivers to choose from in Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy, Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb and Henry Ruggs III, also from Alabama.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Adam Gase is an offensive coach, so he may be leaning toward the playmaking receiver. The Jets’ offense never lived up to the hype that came with Gase, who in 2013 was the offensive coordinator in Denver when the Broncos scored 606 points, the most in a season in NFL history.

The Jets lost Darnold’s top deep threat, Robby Anderson, to the Panthers. Douglas acted quickly and picked up Breshad Perriman, a former first-round pick who has never reached his potential. He joins a receiving corps that includes Jamison Crowder, Quincy Enunwa (not yet cleared to play after a serious neck injury ended last year), Josh Bellamy, Josh Doctson, Vyncint Smith, Braxton Berrios and Josh Malone.

The draft is deep in wide receivers so Douglas could get one on Day 2 with the 48th pick. If LSU’s Justin Jefferson is there, which is unlikely, he would be an excellent choice. Clemson’s Tee Higgins or Baylor’s Denzel Mims could be options.

Day 2 and 3 would also be a prime time for the Jets to pick up a cornerback. The draft has some long, athletic corners.

The Jets cut starting corners Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts. Both moves were expected since they underperformed and cleared about $17 million in cap savings. The Jets added former Colt corner Pierre Desir, re-signed Arthur Maulet and nickelback Brian Poole. But much like the receiver position, they need more.

As of now, Darnold’s backup is Mike White. He’s never taken an NFL snap. Behind Le’Veon Bell at running back, the Jets have Josh Adams, Trenton Cannon and Kenneth Dixon.

Douglas’ work certainly isn’t done.