The busiest weekend of the NFL offseason is over, but Joe Douglas’ work is far from done.

The Jets' general manager addressed some needs in the NFL Draft and made some curious picks as well. Douglas already has added some undrafted free agents. Now he’ll turn his attention to veteran free agents that could bolster the roster, and working out the situation of All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, who wants a contract extension.

“I think you’re going to see a real active week around the league with pro signings,” Douglas said.

Drafting mammoth Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton in the first round, Baylor receiver Denzel Mims in the second and dual-threat Florida running back La’Mical Perine in the fourth covered two objectives — getting more protection and weapons for third-year quarterback Sam Darnold.

But there still is room for playmakers in the receiver room, cornerback is still a question mark and a disruptive edge rusher continues to be a void as the Jets ready to open their voluntary (virtual) offseason program on Monday.

Douglas took some chances and it remains to be seen how his picks and trades pan out in his first NFL Draft as a general manager.

He traded a sixth-round pick to the Colts for 2017 second-round pick Quincy Wilson, who was a backup corner for Indianapolis. Douglas drafted speedy and versatile safety Ashtyn Davis, a walk-on at Cal, in the third round, and talented corner Bryce Hall of Virginia, who probably wouldn’t have dropped to the fifth round if not for a gruesome ankle injury that ended his senior year.

Douglas used a third-round pick on Florida defensive end Jabari Zuniga, who is considered an edge rusher. But he only had 18.5 sacks in 39 games and was limited to six games as a senior because of an ankle injury.

“At the end of the day the objective is to try to make this team better,” Douglas said. “I feel like we added a lot of quality football players, quality people. I think we’re better after this weekend than we were before the draft started.

“Ultimately, it’s hard to grade a draft — it’s impossible to grade a draft after it happens. We’ll see how it sorts out in a year or two, but we feel good about where we’re at right now.”

Douglas also made a surprising move, taking a developmental quarterback in the fourth round despite there being a lack of depth at other positions. But the Jets clearly saw something in Florida International's James Morgan. The No. 125 selection overall, Morgan said the Jets were the only official interview he had at the NFL Combine.

Douglas thinks Morgan can “shine” in Adam Gase’s offense. He also said it’s important to have as much depth at that position after what happened last season when Sam Darnold got mono and backup Trevor Siemian broke his foot the very next game.

“This is a young man that’s extremely intelligent and has the physical tools you’re looking for,” Douglas said of Morgan. “Quarterback is the most important position in all professional sports. You can never have enough. Here’s an opportunity we felt to get a young quarterback that can develop with and behind Sam. You need to have depth at that position, especially as we found out last year.”

Douglas dipped into the receiver and cornerback pools in the undrafted free-agent market. He reached deals with receivers George Campbell of West Virginia and Lawrence Cager of Georgia, and corners Javelin Guidry of Utah, Lamar Jackson of Nebraska and Shyheim Carter, who played nickel at Alabama.

The Jets' receiving corps still is thin. More changes could be coming there. Crowder is a good, productive slot corner. The Jets signed former first-round pick Breshad Perriman to replace Robby Anderson, who signed with the Panthers, and are hoping another former first-rounder, Josh Doctson, can stay healthy and be productive. But they are expecting Mims to be able to step in and help right away.

“I feel like we got a lot of that accomplished,” Gase said. “We got the right kind of guys and we got a lot of positions that we were kind of thin at or missing filled. We added depth to certain positions. It turned out as good as we could have hoped for.”