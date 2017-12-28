TODAY'S PAPER
Jets offensive coordinator John Morton says communication is key

In his first season as coordinator he says he’s learned to listen to players.

Jets offensive coordinator John Morton talks to his team during OTAs in Florham Park, N.J. on May 23, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Julio Cortez

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — John Morton’s first season as the Jets’ offensive coordinator has produced the 24th best offense (4,637 yards) in the NFL with mediocre results in run game (17th at 1,662 yards) and passing attack (24th at 2,975 yards).

Morton believes the best thing he learned in his first season was communicating with the players about making changes.

“I think it’s what I thought it was going to be. But I’ve learned a lot,” he said after Thursday’s practice. “As far as my personality, being more vocal with the offense, with the team. Listening. We had a period there where some players said some certain things and I listened. I think you should listen to the players and if it’s good for the team, then we’ll do it.”

Morton took over an offense that had a new quarterback, Josh McCown, and two inexperienced quarterbacks in Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg. Morton didn’t have a true No. 1 receiver. Instead he went with Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse and a rotation at running back with Matt Forte, Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire.

“There’s been ups and downs,” Morton said. “But I’ve always stuck with my preparation, that’s the way I was taught. Stick with your preparation and trust it. I think I’ve done that. I’ll learn as I go as long as I do this job. But it’s been fun.”

RB Matt Forte (knee), WR Jermaine Kearse (ankle), TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (ribs and foot), RT Brandon Shell (concussion) and DE Leonard Williams (back) did not practice.

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

