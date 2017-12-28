FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — John Morton’s first season as the Jets’ offensive coordinator has produced the 24th best offense (4,637 yards) in the NFL with mediocre results in run game (17th at 1,662 yards) and passing attack (24th at 2,975 yards).

Morton believes the best thing he learned in his first season was communicating with the players about making changes.

“I think it’s what I thought it was going to be. But I’ve learned a lot,” he said after Thursday’s practice. “As far as my personality, being more vocal with the offense, with the team. Listening. We had a period there where some players said some certain things and I listened. I think you should listen to the players and if it’s good for the team, then we’ll do it.”

Morton took over an offense that had a new quarterback, Josh McCown, and two inexperienced quarterbacks in Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg. Morton didn’t have a true No. 1 receiver. Instead he went with Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse and a rotation at running back with Matt Forte, Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire.

“There’s been ups and downs,” Morton said. “But I’ve always stuck with my preparation, that’s the way I was taught. Stick with your preparation and trust it. I think I’ve done that. I’ll learn as I go as long as I do this job. But it’s been fun.”

RB Matt Forte (knee), WR Jermaine Kearse (ankle), TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (ribs and foot), RT Brandon Shell (concussion) and DE Leonard Williams (back) did not practice.