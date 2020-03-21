TODAY'S PAPER
Jets

Agent: Offensive lineman Josh Andrews, Jets agree on terms

Josh Andrews during practice at the NFL team's

Josh Andrews during practice at the NFL team's facility on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
The Jets reached an agreement with another offensive lineman.

Veteran guard/center Josh Andrews is signing with the Jets, his agent Brett Tessler announced on Twitter Saturday. Andrews has been with the Eagles and Colts. Jets general manager Joe Douglas was in the Eagles front office while Anderson was there.

“He’s excited about the opportunity to reunite with GM Joe Douglas in NY,” Tessler tweeted.

Andrews, 28, was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He played 16 games with Philadelphia over two seasons, and spent the last two with Indianapolis, where he appeared in nine games. Andrews, who has played a total of 98 snaps in his career, will provide depth for an offensive line that Douglas has focused on during free agency.

Douglas’ first three free-agent deals were with left tackle George Fant, left guard Alex Lewis and center/guard Connor McGovern.

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

