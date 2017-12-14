FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Josh McCown will be an unofficial player-coach when the Jets visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

McCown, the Jets’ quarterback, is out for the season after undergoing surgery on Tuesday to repair a broken left hand.

“He asked for it, but we were going to ask him anyway if he was up to it,” Todd Bowles said Thursday.

McCown has aspirations of becoming a coach when he retires. Last season, when he played in Cleveland, coach Hue Jackson asked McCown to retire so he could become the team’s quarterbacks coach.

McCown, 38, told Jackson he wanted to continue playing and, after signing a one-year contract with the Jets, produced career highs in yards (2,926), touchdowns (18) and completion percentage (67.3). But McCown’s goal was to play a full 16-game season, something he’d never done in his career. The best he could do was tie his career high of 13 starts.

Last Sunday in Denver, McCown was knocked out of the game in the third quarter when he took a hit on his left hand. McCown was emotional after the game describing his feelings about the injury.

The 15-year veteran did not say if he was going to retire and hasn’t spoken to Bowles about it.

As of now, McCown’s job is to help starter Bryce Petty get ready for the Saints game on Sunday. McCown has attended practices and meetings this week wearing a black cast over his left hand.

“I can see him being an excellent coach when he’s done,” Bowles said of McCown. “Has the feel for people, the way he sees the game, the way you relate to people is very important, and he can put all that together.”