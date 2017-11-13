Jets quarterback Josh McCown said it was fair to say he was sore after getting sacked six times and knocked down 14 times in the loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. When a quarterback gets hit that much, the offensive line is going to get scrutinized.

Todd Bowles was clear about the problems after watching the game film on Monday.

“We had a bust here and there and we missed a few blocks,” he said. “We didn’t play well as a group, we didn’t play well.”

With McCown under duress much of the afternoon it put the Jets in many third-and-long situations, which the offensive line couldn’t handle. The Jets converted a season-low 20 percent of their third-down plays (3-for-15), which Bowles attributed to penalties and some tackles for loss.

The offensive line also struggled to create run lanes for Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire; the Jets produced just 56 yards rushing on 19 carries for a 2.9 average.

Tennessee interested in Rodgers

The University of Tennessee is interested in Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers to become its next head coach, according to a source. The interest is in the preliminary stages and no interviews have been scheduled. If Rodgers would interview, this would be a good week to do so, with the Jets in their bye week. The vacancy opened when Butch Jones was fired on Sunday and replaced by defensive line coach Brady Hoke on an interim basis. Rodgers, 48, born in Humboldt, Tennessee, played for the Vols from 1988 to 1991.

Jet streams

Minus WR Jeremy Kerley because of a suspension, Bowles utilized rookie wideouts Chad Hansen and ArDarius Stewart. Bowles said the rookies graded well. Hansen played 48 snaps because Stewart (10 snaps) was nursing a groin injury suffered late last week. Hansen had three catches for 33 yards and Stewart had no catches . . . Bowles said WR JoJo Natson returned both punts and kickoffs because of Stewart’s health.