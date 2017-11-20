It started last week when Todd Bowles said he doesn’t expect any quarterback changes unless Josh McCown gets hurt.

Quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates confirmed Bowles’ thoughts by saying, “This is professional football, this isn’t Triple-A.”

Well, the man who is the starter, was appreciative of the vote of confidence but it wasn’t necessary.

“We’re both kind of on the same page with that, and there wasn’t a scenario where I saw it either,” McCown said of himself and Bowles. “So I think it’s good to hear it but we were already on the same page, so I don’t know if that was necessarily a new thing. We’re just excited about loading up and playing these last six weeks and seeing where it takes us, so that’s the main focus.”

McCown has played better than expected this season. He’s thrown a career-high 14 touchdown passes and has completed 69 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards.

The better McCown has played, the less chance backups Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg get a chance to play.

“You want to bring stability to the position and hopefully play good ball when you’re in there and if the situation changes, be able to help whoever is out there playing,” McCown said. “I think I’ve been able to do that to a degree, but I still feel like my best ball is ahead of me these last six weeks and there is another notch that we can go, I believe. We’ll pursue that with everything we got and see where that leads us, but I’m excited about the opportunity to do it.”