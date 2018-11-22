Jets likely to go with Josh McCown vs. old foe Patriots

Sam Darnold watched practice again Thursday, making it doubtful that he will be anything more than a well-paid spectator Sunday when the Jets host the Patriots.

A strained right foot is expected to keep Darnold out for the second straight game. The final injury report will come out Friday, but the rookie quarterback hasn’t practiced since Nov. 3, the day before he suffered the injury in a loss to the Dolphins.

The Jets are not going to throw Darnold into a game against the two-time reigning AFC champions without having a full week of practice. So instead of the NFL's youngest quarterback facing the oldest, the latest edition of the Jets-Pats rivalry almost certainly will feature two graybeards who were born in the 1970s: Josh McCown and Tom Brady.

The 41-year-old Brady is still playing at an extremely high level – he’s thrown for 17 touchdowns for the 7-3 Patriots. Brady was limited in practice by a knee injury for a second straight day Thursday, but he's expected to play.

McCown, 39, is trying to regain some of the touch that earned him the 2017 Jets MVP award against a team that has owned the AFC East since Bill Belichick and Brady became an item. McCown, the league's third- oldest quarterback after Brady and Drew Brees, marvels at the Patriots’ level of consistency.

“You can’t help it,” McCown said. “To see that kind of stability and you understand that it is a reflection of the standards that they hold and the way that they go about it.

“That’s what every organization chases, that kind of success, there’s no doubt about it. When you are in this division you don’t want to see them be successful. But I have a ton of respect throughout my career watching those guys and watching Coach Belichick run that team and have the success that they have had.”

The Jets (3-7) have been chasing it for a long time. They hope they’ll soon be in position to finally surpass the Patriots, who have appeared in eight Super Bowls and won five since Brady became the starter in 2001. The belief within the organization is that Darnold is the quarterback who can lead the Jets for the next 15 years. They hope he can be their Brady.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Eventually, Brady has to slow down and retire, which would open the door for the Jets and everyone else in the AFC East. But the well-traveled McCown has an appreciation for what one of his still-standing contemporaries has done and continues to do.

“Our careers, other than age, there’s probably not a lot of similarities,” McCown said. “But I can respect what he’s gone through year in and year out to get himself ready to play. Physically, mentally and then the focus that it takes to do that is remarkable.

“As young quarterbacks, you look around the league and say, ‘Who is the standard or who do you want to model yourself after?’ Tom has certainly set that mark.”

Darnold should be able to return next week when the Jets are at Tennessee, so this start could be McCown’s last. The Jets' offense sputtered the last four games, scoring four touchdowns overall. But McCown did have some success in his one game against the Patriots last year, and hopes to reprise that.

McCown threw for a season-high 354 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-17 loss in Week 6. In the game, the Jets had a touchdown pass to Austin Sefarian-Jenkins overturned after it was reviewed.

“We got in a good rhythm in the pass game,” McCown said. “We were able to mix it up, and everybody contributed. That’s the key and that’s what we are going to have to do this week. It’s all hands on deck, and everybody’s got to be a part of it.”

That’s what it takes to beat Brady and the Patriots.

Notes & quotes: Both teams had the same injury reports Thursday as Wednesday. WR Robby Anderson (ankle), LB Brandon Copeland (elbow), S Marcus Maye (shoulder/thumb) and G James Carpenter (shoulder) didn’t practice for the Jets. Quincy Enunwa (ankle) was limited … TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back) and RB Sony Michel (knee) were limited for New England.