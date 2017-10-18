FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Of the two interceptions Jets quarterback Josh McCown threw in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, one was in the direction of receiver Robby Anderson. McCown also missed a wide-open Anderson at least twice as he threw a season-high 47 passes.

Anderson was targeted deep and across the middle a season-high 12 times and had four receptions for 76 yards.

The targets might be a trend given Anderson’s speed for getting down field. The quarterback and receiver, however, got together this week to discuss developing better timing.

“That’s an ongoing conversation,” McCown said. “Some of these things are just routes that you study and you go through and then maybe you get a look in the game. You can only cover so many things during the week and you get a look during the game that’s new to both of you and so it’s like, ‘Ah, that’s one that we haven’t discussed.’ You try to get as many as you can but sometimes you hit some of those where it’s like, ‘That’s a new look.’ As much as we can, we try to anticipate the things that we’re going to see and discuss those. Robby’s awesome, he’s always talking through things.”

Cutler responds to the chants

Last time the Dolphins played on their home field on Oct. 8, quarterback Jay Cutler was jeered during the 16-10 win over the Titans. Fans were chanting for Cutler’s backup, Matt Moore. Now Cutler and the Dolphins are back, hosting the Jets on Sunday.

“If they want to chant, they can chant,” Cutler said. “We’ve got to give them a better product on offense to root for.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Jets streams

DE Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder and toe) RB Bilal Powell (calf) and Anderson (ankle) missed Wednesday’s practice. DE Kony Ealy (shoulder) and RB Matt Forte (knee and toe) were limited . . . The Jets cut RB Jahad Thomas from the practice squad and signed S Harold Jones-Quartey.