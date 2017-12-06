TODAY'S PAPER
Josh McCown will be Jets’ QB the rest of the season

McCown has thrown for a career-high 2,880 yards with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Josh McCown of the Jets reacts after defeating the

Josh McCown of the Jets reacts after defeating the Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 3, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Calvin Watkins  calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets coach Todd Bowles ended any little suspense that was left, saying Josh McCown will be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

Bowles has repeated the stance for the majority of the season and was asked again Wednesday about McCown’s status on the day he was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

“I’ve been saying that,” Bowles said of McCown remaining the starter.

McCown has thrown for a career-high 2,880 yards with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’s completed 67.8 percent of his passes and is third in the NFL in third-down yards with 1,043.

“It’s always good, that was my plan and expectation to hear that,” McCown said of starting the rest of the season. “I guess it just confirms it. I had every expectation of doing that anyway, so glad to hear it and I’m excited about it.”

Newsday

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

