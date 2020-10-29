Will Le’Veon Bell be a little extra motivated to play the Jets this week?

"Yeah, I’m sure there will be a little bit extra there, but I don’t want to look too much into that situation," defensive end Henry Anderson said Thursday as the Jets prepared to play Kansas City on Sunday.

Bell will face the Jets for the first time since they released him just two weeks ago after not impressing in his 17 games. Kansas City signed Bell after the running back cleared waivers.

"He’s a good player that we have to contain when he’s in the ballgame," Anderson said. "He’s a high-quality running back."

Anderson admitted that it is a little weird to be lining up against player who was a teammate only two weeks ago, adding that he hoped he didn’t know their defensive calls and checks.

MIMS THE WORD

After missing most of training camp and the first six games of the season with two separate hamstring injuries, Denzel Mims finally got his first catch in Week 7.

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains sees a big future for the rookie, whom the Jets selected in the second round of the 2020 draft.

"He keeps getting better weekly," Loggains said. "He hasn’t been able to accumulate a lot of practice. He’s making mistakes as he goes out and plays but they are new mistakes because he is really a smart kid …Not having training camp definitely slowed him down, but he’s doing everything to get caught up and he’s going to be a good player for us."

INJURY UPDATES

Quarterback Sam Darnold practiced fully, after being limited on Wednesday. Wide receiver Jason Crowder, who sat out last week, returned to practice on a limited basis . Wide receiver Breshad Perriman remains in the concussion protocol.