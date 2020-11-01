Le’Veon Bell’s revenge game never materialized as the Jets held their former running back in check. But the Jets couldn’t come to close to containing Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City’s superstar quarterback had his way against the NFL’s only winless team. Mahomes made it look so easy as he threw five touchdown passes to lead Kansas City to a 35-9 victory over the hopeless Jets on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Jets are 0-8 for just the second time in their history. The other time was 1996, when they finished 1-15. Adam Gase’s offense continues to be the worst in the NFL. The Jets were held without a touchdown for the second time in three games.

Mahomes’ five touchdown passes matched the Jets’ total offensive scores in the previous seven games. And Mahomes left in the fourth quarter with Kansas City (7-1) comfortably ahead. Mahomes was 31-for-42 for 416 yards and had a passer rating of 144.4.

Gase didn’t call the plays for the second straight game. Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains did, but the results were the same. The Jets scored field goals on their first three series and did nothing after that. They had five three-and-outs and a Chris Herndon lost fumble on their first six drives after halftime.

The Jets were without top two receivers Jamison Crowder (groin) and Breshad Perriman (concussion). They would have had to become a totally different team to keep it close against the Super Bowl champs.

Sam Darnold was 18 for-30 for 133 yards. He appeared to aggravate the shoulder injury that kept him out for two games when he took a hard shot scrambling on third down in the fourth quarter. Darnold was favoring the shoulder as he left the game, but he returned for the next series and spent much of the rest of the game handing the ball off.

Rookie receiver Denzel Mims caught two passes for team-high 42 yards. Frank Gore led the Jets in rushing, totaling 30 yards on 10 carries. Rookie La’Mical Perine rushed eight times for 27 yards.

All of the Jets’ scoring came from Sergio Castillo’s three field goals. He was signed to the active roster Saturday with Sam Ficken out a second consecutive game with a groin injury.

Bell, who was waived by the Jets on Oct. 13, ran the ball like he did during his 17-game stint with the Jets. He rushed six times for 7 yards, and was stuffed on fourth-and-1 in the third quarter. Bell caught three passes for 31 yards.

The Jets tried to keep the ball out of Mahomes’ hands as much as possible in the first half when they had the ball for more than 17 minutes. But getting the ball in the end zone continued to be a major challenge.

On their first drive the Jets got to the Kansas City 20, but then went backward. They settled for Castillo's 39-yard field goal.

All three of their drives ended in a Castillo field goal, including a 55-yard make and a 31-yarder that made it 14-9 with three minutes left in the half.

But the Jets couldn’t keep Kansas City out of the end zone.

Mahomes threw three touchdown passes in the first half when he was 17-for-20 for 213 yards and three scores. The last was a shovel pass to tight end Travis Kelce for a 3-yard touchdown with 58 seconds left that gave Kansas City a 21-9 lead.

The Jets had a chance to score just before the half after Darnold converted a fourth-and-4 from the Kansas City 44. It was the Jets’ second fourth-down conversion. But Castillo’s 47-yard field goal with two seconds left was blocked by Armani Watts.

It was the second big special teams play by Kansas City. In the first quarter, on fourth-and-4 from the Jets' 49, Kansas City lined up to punt. But punter Tommy Townsend threw a 13-yard pass to Byron Pringle to keep the drive going. On the very next play, Tyreek Hill burned the Jets’ defense for a 36-yard touchdown reception from Mahomes.

The Jets’ defense forced a punt on Kansas City’s third series after John Franklin-Myers tackled Bell for a 3-yard loss on third down. The Jets were down 14-6 at the time. A touchdown drive on the ensuing series would have made things interesting, but the Jets’ drive stalled at Kansas City’s 31.