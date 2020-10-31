TODAY'S PAPER
Jets vs. Kansas City Week 8 preview: Everything you need to know for gameday

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles against the

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles against the Chargers in the second half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sept. 20. Credit: AP/Keith Birmingham

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
JETS (0-7) AT KANSAS CITY (6-1), Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Chiefs by 19.5; O/U 49

TV: Ch. 2 (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green)

Radio: ESPN-98.7 FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 135; XM 385

INJURY IMPACT

JETS: WR Breshad Perriman (concussion), S Bradley McDougald (shoulder), Blake Cashman (hamstring), OL Cameron Clark (illness), out; WR Jamison Crowder (groin), K Sam Ficken (groin), doubtful; Jordan Jenkins (rib/shoulder), RB Frank Gore (hand), OL Conor McDermott (illness), OL Josh Andrews (shoulder) questionable.

KANSAS CITY: WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring), T Mitchell Schwartz (back), out.

FEATURED MATCHUP

Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes vs. Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams

The Jets’ defense has shown signs of life lately, but this could be ugly for the Williams group. The Jets don’t have a pass rush and they give up big plays. That’s a bad combo against Mahomes and the Chiefs. With time and weapons, Mahomes can make defenses look silly. He has 16 TD passes and just one interception this season. In his only game against a Williams’ defense, Mahomes threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns versus Cleveland in 2018.

QUOTABLE

"The defense is going to have their hands full. We know that. We got to pitch a perfect game offensively in order to give us a chance to win in Kansas City."

—Jets tight end Ryan Griffin

INTANGIBLES

Le’Veon Bell wants to have a big game against Adam Gase. Bell’s new teammates will want that too. But KC is loaded anyway. The Jets need to play a perfect game, and with more passion, pride and heart than they have all season. That still might not be enough to keep it close. Being nearly three-touchdown underdogs should motivate the Jets to do everything possible to avoid further embarrassment.

NUMBER, PLEASE

1: Jets' TD passes in October. It’s supposed to be a passing league and over their last 290 minutes, 11 seconds of game action, the Jets have just one touchdown pass.

