Left guard Kelechi Osemele did not practice Saturday and was fined an undisclosed amount of money by the Jets for conduct detrimental to the team, according to a league source. The Jets and Osemele are at odds over the veteran’s shoulder injury.

Osemele said on Friday he has a torn labrum that requires season-ending surgery. He said the Jets’ doctor and another physician he went to for a second opinion said he needed a procedure. He said the team communicated with him and approved the surgery.

But a source familiar with the situation maintains both doctors concur that Osemele’s shoulder issue is a pre-existing condition and surgery isn’t necessary at this time.

The Jets, the source said, informed Osemele on Friday they expected him to practice on Saturday or face a fine or suspension.

Osemele, 30, was at the Jets’ facility Saturday but listed as “Did Not Participate” on the final injury report for Monday’s game against New England. He is officially doubtful to play.

“It’s been killing me,” Osemele said Friday afternoon before meeting with Jets officials. “I’m just trying to get this done. I’ve done everything I can. I’ve been at work every day, waking up at five in the morning, doing all the rehab and the treatments and stuff like that. I’m working with my agent. We’re communicating with the team. There’s just not communication between the team and my doctor and my agent. It’s just been butting heads for whatever reason. Hopefully, it gets resolved soon.”

Osemele, who missed last Sunday’s game because of the shoulder, said he suffered the injury in training camp and re-aggravated it Sept. 22 against the Patriots. He said it’s affecting his strength and he’s having difficulty blocking.

Alex Lewis replaced Osemele last week against the Cowboys. Jets coaches have been impressed with Lewis and he likely would be kept as the starting left guard if Osemele returned. Osemele is signed through next season, but his $11.4-million salary is not guaranteed.

The Jets are banged up on the offensive line. Left tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle) didn’t practice all week and is doubtful to play Monday. Lewis, who didn’t practice Friday because of a neck issue, was limited Saturday. He’s questionable. Center Ryan Kalil didn’t practice because of a shoulder injury and is questionable. If he doesn’t play, Jonotthan Harrison likely will start at center.

Mosley’s status

Linebacker C.J. Mosley was limited in practice Saturday and is listed as questionable (groin), but is expected to play. LB Albert McLellan (concussion) is out. Defensive lineman Henry Anderson (shoulder), Trenton Cannon (ankle/foot), tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring) and LB Neville Hewitt (neck) are doubtful. For the Patriots, receiver Josh Gordon (knee/ankle), TEs Matt LaCosse (knee) and Ryan Izzo (concussion) are out.