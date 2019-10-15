TODAY'S PAPER
Jets guard Kelechi Osemele will have shoulder surgery, report says

Jets left guard Kelechi Osemele against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 8, 2019. Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Jets left guard Kelechi Osemele will undergo surgery to repair his shoulder, according to an NFL Network report.

Osemele has missed the last two games due to the injury, and Adam Gase said it could be a long-term thing.

Alex Lewis has played left guard the past two games. The Jets have been happy with his performance. It’s possible that Lewis would have replaced Osemele even if he were healthy. The former Pro Bowl guard hadn’t played well at the start of the season and the Jets already were planning changes on the offensive line.

Two games ago, the slid Lewis in for the injured Osemele and benched Brandon Shell and started Chuma Edoga at right tackle. Shell likely will slide over and play left tackle now if Kelvin Beachum misses time with an ankle injury.

The Jets acquired Osemele from the Raiders in the offseason for a fifth-round pick.

