FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Nobody was more pleased with Chandler Catanzaro’s winning kick in overtime than Jets special-teams coach Brant Boyer.

Catanzaro missed a 45-yard try in the first half Sunday but was able to redeem himself with the 41-yarder that beat the Jaguars. It was such a huge relief, given his struggles with the Cardinals last season. He missed a career-high seven kicks, including a 24-yarder in overtime in a game that ended in a tie. He went 3-for-6 from 50 or more yards and made a career-low 75 percent of his field-goal attempts.

“The thing nobody realizes is he had three different holders and three different snappers, and not many people realize how big of an effect that really has,” Boyer said. “You’re never getting the same spin or the same ball all the time, and for those kickers it makes a big, big difference.”

Catanzaro is off to a strong start as a Jet, having made 9 of 11 field-goal tries.

Getting ready for the No. 1 pick

The Browns’ first overall pick, defensive end Myles Garrett, is expected to debut Sunday. He missed the first four weeks with a severe ankle sprain.

“He’s a force,” Jets offensive coordinator John Morton said. “We’re going to have to make sure that we take care of him and not let him ruin the game.” Morton said the Jets have watched college and preseason tape of Garrett to prepare.

Jet streams

Todd Bowles said QB Josh McCown’s presence on the injury report for his shoulder is more about maintenance. He was a full participant in practice Thursday. WR Robby Anderson (personal), DE Kony Ealy (shoulder), RB Matt Forte (toe), LB Josh Martin (ankle) and CB Darryl Roberts (hamstring) missed practice. Bowles said if Forte doesn’t practice Friday, he most likely will be out. Anderson is expected to play Sunday . . . TE Neal Sterling was released.