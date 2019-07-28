FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Le’Veon Bell caught a pass in position drills toward the end of practice, and hobbled over to the side and fell on the grass. Bell stayed down for a while, reaching to grab his toes.

It was a rough day for Bell, who limped off two other times in practice and needed to be looked at by trainers. Adam Gase said Bell suffered some cramping but the coach didn’t seem too concerned.

Bell eventually left practice on his own strength and returned to sign autographs.

“LeVeon was starting to cramp up there at the end,” Gase said. “He tried to push through 7-on-7. Finally, I don’t know if he went full body cramp, but I think his legs cramped up on him.”

Bell had only four touches in team drills the first day of practice. The last two days Bell was limited because he left the field to take league-mandated drug tests, according to Gase. Sunday was the most Bell has done in camp.

There’s more of a spotlight on Bell and his conditioning after he sat out last season over a contract dispute with Pittsburgh. But Gase downplayed it.

“Just the beginning of camp,” Gase said. “We’ve had some guys cramp up and then they’re out a little bit and come back. We’re emphasizing hydration and eating every meal and making sure that we’re putting the right stuff in our body. Sometimes you’re in the hotel, different environment, sometimes guys slip up on drinking water and Gatorade and things like that.”

Qvale carted off

Very early into team play, backup offensive lineman Brent Qvale suffered a knee injury that appeared serious. Qvale’s right leg was immediately stabilized and he was carted off the field. Gase said Qvale would undergo an MRI, but “it didn’t look good.”

The Jets already are thin at offensive line. This could push new GM Joe Douglas to bring in another lineman.

Quick hits

In red zone drills, the Jets’ first-team offense couldn’t score against the defense. Gase, the offense’s play caller, balanced his emotions. “We couldn’t run the football,” he said. “I’ll put the head coach hat on for a second and say that’s a good thing.” … Cornerback Brian Poole delivered a hard hit on receiver Jamison Crowder and brought him down after a run-and-catch. Gase took no issue with it. “It’s football, man," he said. "This isn’t flag football…That’s part of football. You got to understand we’re playing the play…Tight end Daniel Brown (hamstring) left practice and rookie linebacker Jeff Allison (shoulder) was held out.