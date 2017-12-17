What’s the status of Leonard Williams and Muhammad Wilkerson?

Williams left Sunday’s game with a concussion in the third quarter and didn’t return. The defensive end was playing well, with a second-quarter interception and five tackles. He’s in the concussion protocol, and his status will be determined during the week.

Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson was suspended for the game for being late to a Friday morning meeting, and coach Todd Bowles didn’t seem to indicate that he will be welcomed back this week. Said Bowles, “We’re dealing with that as an internal matter and I’ll let you know later.”

After the Jets suspended linebacker Darron Lee for the Chiefs game on Dec. 3, Bowles said he would be welcomed back. Lee played in the next game and hasn’t had any issues since.

Why do the Jets have a problem with having 12 men on the field?

They were penalized twice for that. The first time was four offensive plays in, when rookie receiver ArDarius Stewart appeared to be the extra man in the huddle. Then, in the second quarter, when Lawrence Thomas lined up at fullback, Bryce Petty motioned to him to get off the field, but it was too late. The Jets already had Brent Qvale there as a tackle eligible.

“Yeah, it’s stupid penalties,” running back Matt Forte said. “It’s Week 15. That’s the kind of stuff that shouldn’t be happening. We’ve got to get the right personnel in there and the right people in and out of the huddle with whatever play we’re going with.”

Why did Bryce Petty have so many passes knocked down?

Saints lineman Cameron Jordan knocked down four passes, including a two-point conversion try in the fourth quarter. Jordan got penetration and stuck up an arm as Petty began to throw.

“I feel like I’m a little bit taller than their No. 9,” said the 6-3 Petty, alluding to 6-foot Drew Brees. “It’s just one of those things. A quick game, that’s part of it. Defenses, especially D-lines, they’re good at reading that kind of stuff. They watch you.”

How many Jets players had Louisiana ties?

Cornerback Morris Claiborne (Shreveport), Forte (Lake Charles) and fellow running back Elijah McGuire (Houma) had a homecoming of sorts. Rookie safety Jamal Adams, who is from Dallas, played at LSU but never had never played in the Superdome.

“This is my second home,” Adams said. “I have so much respect for the state of Louisiana, and to come back and play in the dome for the first time, I didn’t come out with a win. It wasn’t fun.”