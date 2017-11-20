TODAY'S PAPER
Jets DE Leonard Williams almost completely healed from left wrist injury

Over the last four weeks, Williams has 1.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits.

Jets defensive end Leonard Williams reacts after sacking Bills

Jets defensive end Leonard Williams reacts after sacking Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor during a game at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Calvin Watkins  calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
Jets starting defensive end Leonard Williams, who suffered a bone bruise to his left wrist during the preseason, said Monday it’s almost completely healed and he got rid of his cast four weeks ago.

“I’m feeling really good physically,” Williams said after the Jets’ first bye week practice. “The beginning of the season, I don’t want to use any excuses, but I saw on film my wrist was definitely affecting me. I was playing with a cast and I saw that I wasn’t really shooting my hand as effectively as I could have. These last few games, before the bye, on film, it looks completely different. I’m able to shed some people and able to use my hands and get off blocks and just be more effective.”

Williams went eight weeks before recording his first sack and tried to deflect discussions regarding his health. But over the last four weeks, Williams has 1.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits.

Williams even practiced with a heavily wrapped wrist.

“It was challenging,” Williams said of practicing through his bone bruise. “I still had to play every week and I still had to practice and it’s been healed up. I’ve been in the training room, I got it all fixed and know it’s all good and it’s not an issue anymore.”

Jet streams

Todd Bowles had no medical updates on starting cornerback Morris Claiborne (foot) and starting running back Matt Forte (knee). Claiborne re-injured his foot in the Week 10 loss to Tampa and Forte missed that game.

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

