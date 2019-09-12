FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets may have escaped a major scare Thursday as an MRI on Le’Veon Bell’s shoulder revealed no major damage or tears, a league source confirmed.

Bell developed some soreness in shoulder after playing every offensive snap in Sunday’s season-opening loss to the Bills. He missed practice Thursday, but Adam Gase didn’t seem concerned.

“This could be soreness. We don’t think it’s anything worse than that,” Gase said. “We’re trying to be a little extra cautious.”

It was surprising that Bell played as much as he did in his first NFL game since 2017. Gase had been very cautious with Bell, who sat out last season over a contract dispute with Pittsburgh. Gase tried to keep Bell healthy and didn’t play him in the preseason. But Bell was heavily involved Sunday after telling Gase “don’t hold back.”

Bell had 17 carries and caught six passes, including a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Bell said he had “normal soreness” on Monday, but overall he felt good. He said he went for a run on Monday and Tuesday and practiced Wednesday.

“I’m just ready to get after it,” Bell said Wednesday.

Gase could decide to dial it back a little with Bell now and especially with all the injuries the Jets have. Running back Ty Montgomery could have a bigger role Monday against the Browns in as a running back and receiver. He only played five snaps last week, a surprisingly low number considering how he was used and produced in training camp and the preseason.

The Jets’ injury report was filled with players Thursday.

Middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle) didn’t practice for the second straight day. But Gase hasn’t ruled them out for Monday’s game.

The Jets are treating Friday as more of a recovery day, and they’ll practice Saturday. Gase remains hopeful that Mosley, the leader of the defense, and Williams, can play Monday.

“Longer week is helping us,” Gase said.

Left tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle) didn’t practice. New receiver Demariyus Thomas, who was acquired from the Patriots Wednesday, didn’t practice because of a previous hamstring injury. But the longer week could help Thomas as well.

Gase said Thomas knows the offense “really well” from their time together in Denver, and that he could play Monday whether he or not he practices Saturday.

“We’re running out of bodies,” Gase said.

Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams returned to practice – he was classified as limited - after sitting out Wednesday with hip/back soreness. Adams said it was the first NFL practice he’s missed.

“I was kind of upset,” Adams said. “I didn’t plan for it to happen. But I’m back out there, flying around and I’m ready to go.”