Jets offseason: Analyzing the linebackers 

The Jets had major questions at linebacker coming into the 2021 season.

C.J. Mosley was coming back from essentially two years off and playing in a different system. Would he return to his Pro Bowl form? Would mostly unheralded Jarrad Davis live up to the expectations the Jets defensive coaches had for him? Could rookies Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen transition from safety to linebacker make an impact?

They were answered, and not all positively.

The Jets still need more impactful and versatile players at linebacker to play the way Robert Saleh wants them to play. They had major problems stopping the run and their pass coverage left a lot to be desired.

The Jets have to decide whether to draft or acquire a linebacker or stick with developing their young players, which Saleh did with Fred Warner in San Francisco. This is a position they may not want to spend too much on since their more pressing needs are D-Line, secondary, O-Line, wide receiver and tight end.

Here’s a look at the Jets’ linebacker position as free agency and the draft draw closer. (Salaries via overthecap.com):

C.J. Mosley

2022 status: Under contract

Cap number: $17.5 million ($16 million guaranteed)

Trying to free up some money last offseason, the Jets explored whether there was a market for Mosley, who opted out of 2020 after appearing in just two games in 2019. Nothing materialized, and Mosley proved his professionalism by losing weight to play in a new system and leading not only the linebacking group, but the Jets’ entire defense. Mosley’s teammates voted him the Jets’ MVP. He had a career-high 168 tackles, but he wasn’t great in coverage and made some mistakes in the run game. That said, Mosley is still the best player on the Jets. He’s expected to lead this defense again in what very well could be his last season with the Jets. Mosley’s contract is not guaranteed after this year.

Quincy Williams

2022 status: Under contract

Cap number: $965,000 (Not guaranteed)

Quinnen Williams’ brother proved to be a good pickup off the waiver wire from Jacksonville just before the start of the season. Quincy Williams, a hard hitter, finished second behind Mosley with 110 tackles. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was very high on Williams. Ulbrich scouted Williams at Murray State and spent time with him before the 2019 draft. Ulbrich, with the Falcons at the time, wanted Atlanta to draft Williams. Ulbrich believes Williams can be a Pro Bowl player. He’s still raw and learning and earned another opportunity to develop with the Jets.

Jamien Sherwood

2022 status: Under contract

Cap number: $913,714 (Not guaranteed)

Saleh and Ulbrich couldn’t say enough about Sherwood before his rookie season ended in Week 7 at New England with an Achilles tear. Saleh praised Sherwood’s communication skills and ability to pick things up quickly, saying, "He’s going to be a staple here." Ulbrich had similar compliments for Sherwood. He started four of the five games he played and even served as the "Mike" linebacker and called the defensive plays the one game Mosley missed. We’ll see what jumps he takes in Year 2 once he’s healthy.

Hamsah Nasirildeen

2022 status: Under contract

Cap number: $876,962 (Not guaranteed)

The transition from defensive back to linebacker didn’t go smoothly for Nasirildeen. The sixth-round pick from Florida State spent much more time playing special teams than defense last year – just 60 snaps in 12 games. This will be an important offseason and year for the 6-3, 215-pound Nasirildeen, who possesses the length, speed and the coverage ability Saleh wants in his linebackers.

Blake Cashman

2022 status: Under contract

Cap number: $1.041 million (Not guaranteed)

Cashman hasn’t been able to stay on the field since he was taken in the fifth round in 2019. He’s been placed on Injured Reserve five times and played in just 14 games total in three years. Cashman’s lack of durability makes him a candidate to be cut.

Del’Shawn Phillips

2022 status: Under contract

Cap number: $895,000 (Not guaranteed)

The Jets signed him, released him, added him to the practice squad and then signed him to their active roster. Phillips, who played for Ulbrich in Atlanta in training camp and the 2019 preseason, made more of an impact on special teams than defense for the Jets – 12 tackles, tying Justin Hardee for the team lead. Phillips did have eight tackles on defense in Week 1. He should compete to be in the rotation.

Javin White

2022 status: Under contract

Cap number: $895,000 (Not guaranteed)

They signed him from the Raiders' practice squad late in the season when the Jets were down bodies. White played in one game for the Jets, exclusively on special teams.

Jarrad Davis

2022 status: Unrestricted free agent

He was the first player the Jets agreed to terms with during free agency as Saleh felt Davis would thrive in his system. That didn’t happen. After a relatively impressive camp, Davis suffered an ankle injury in the preseason and missed the Jets’ first six games. When he came back, he didn’t do much. He ended up being less effective than he was with the Lions under Matt Patricia. Saleh said Davis wasn’t right physically and started playing him less. Davis played just 94 defensive snaps over his last six games. The Jets can find an upgrade.