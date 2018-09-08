Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

SportsFootballJets

Jets' Josh Martin out; Marcus Maye, Jermaine Kearse iffy for Lions

Josh Martin #95 practices during a day of

Josh Martin #95 practices during a day of New York Jets Training Camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ on Monday, July 31, 2017. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
The Jets could be without three starters for Week 1.

Outside linebacker Josh Martin (concussion) was ruled out of the game against the Lions. Safety Marcus Maye (foot) and wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (abdomen issue) are doubtful.

Kearse has participated in practice the last two days on a limited basis. But Maye and Martin have been sidelined all week.                                                                                                                                             

Brandon Copeland is expected to start for Martin at outside linebacker with Jordan Jenkins on the other side. The Jets also signed outside linebacker Frankie Luvu from the practice squad, and waived fullback Lawrence Thomas. They have no fullbacks on the roster now. They could use tight end Eric Tomlinson in that role.

If Maye can’t go, Doug Middleton or J.J. Wilcox would start at safety with Jamal Adams.

Quincy Enunwa, who missed all of last season with a neck injury, likely would start for Kearse.

Al Iannazzone has been covering the Knicks and the NBA for Newsday since January 2012 after following the NBA for 11 years for The Record (N.J.). Al appeared regularly on the YES Network's Nets pregame show in 2005-11.

