Monday Night Football: Jets vs. Lions

Sam Darnold makes his first career NFL start as the Jets face the Detroit Lions in Monday Night Football on Sept. 10, 2018, at Ford Field in Detroit.

New York Jets defensive back Jamal Adams celebrates a stop against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.

New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell reaches to score a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.

New York Jets' Andre Roberts is brought down by Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.

New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell breaks the tackle of Detroit Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs to score a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard sacks New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.

New York Jets kicker Jason Myers kicks a 35-yard field goal against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.

Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick reaches for the ball as New York Jets linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.

New York Jets defensive back Morris Claiborne intercepts a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.

Jets fans attend the game between the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets at Ford Field on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Detroit.

Sam Darnold of the New York Jets walks the tunnel prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Detroit.

Sam Darnold of the New York Jets throws douring warm ups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Detroit.

Professional Twitch streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins before the game between the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets at Ford Field on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Detroit.

Eminem acknowledges the crowd at an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and New York Jets in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.

Detroit Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs celebrates his interception for a touchdown of New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold's pass in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.