The Jets are trying to add a playmaker to their defensive backfield.

A league source said the Jets have had discussions with the representatives for veteran cornerback Logan Ryan. It’s hard to say how far along the talks have gone — the source said no formal offer has been made — but the Jets have definite interest in the former New England Patriot and Tennessee Titan.

One of the top free agents still available, Ryan tweeted last week that he would not be returning to the Titans. According to the NFL Network, Ryan is willing to take a short-term deal, but he wants at least $10 million per year. That’s what Ryan made last season in Tennessee.

Ryan would be a major upgrade at cornerback and help Gregg Williams' defense immensely if the two sides can work out a deal.

The Jets waived Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts this offseason. They were the starting outside cornerbacks in Week 1 last year. As of now, Pierre Desir is projected to start at one outside spot with Arthur Maulet, Bless Austin, Quincy Wilson and Nate Hairston competing for the other outside corner position. The Jets drafted Bryce Hall from Virginia in the fifth round, but he’s returning from a major ankle injury. The Jets re-signed nickel corner Brian Poole.

Ryan, 29, was drafted in the third round by the Patriots in 2013. He played on two Super Bowl-winning teams before signing with the Titans in 2017. Ryan intercepted Tom Brady’s final pass as a Patriot and returned it for a touchdown in Tennessee's upset of New England in an AFC wild-card game.

The Rutgers product is coming off his best statistical year. Ryan finished the regular season with 113 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 18 passes defended. Ryan also had four interceptions, which was one off his career high. Overall, Ryan has 494 tackles, 17 interceptions and 78 passes defended.