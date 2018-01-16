The Jets, who are coming off consecutive 5-11 seasons and have not made the playoffs since 2010, on Tuesday announced that season ticket prices will decrease next season by an average of 11 percent.

They said more than half the seats at MetLife Stadium for 2018 will see price decreases and that prices for the remaining seats will remain flat, with a low of $45.

Additionally, there will be a two-year price freeze on season tickets for those who sign up for 12- and 10-month auto-payment options by March 1.

Team president Neil Glat said in a news release that this is the largest decrease in average ticket price since the 2010 opening of the stadium, which on many days in recent years has seen large numbers of empty seats as the team has fallen out of playoff contention.

When the stadium opened, all seats other than those in the upper deck required personal seat licenses. The Jets said that fans now will have the option to buy mezzanine season tickets without a PSL, and that current mezzanine level PSL owners will be given a chance to upgrade to lower-level locations for no additional PSL fee.

The Jets said all season ticket holders will receive Jets Cash for food and merchandise credit if they renew by March 1, at levels based on the cost of their seat and whether or not the price has been lowered for that seat.