TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 40° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 40° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballJets

Jets lowering prices for season tickets

Team president Neil Glat said in a news release that this is the largest decrease in average ticket price since the 2010 opening of the stadium.

Empty seats in the first half as the

Empty seats in the first half as the Jets host the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Jets, who are coming off consecutive 5-11 seasons and have not made the playoffs since 2010, on Tuesday announced that season ticket prices will decrease next season by an average of 11 percent.

They said more than half the seats at MetLife Stadium for 2018 will see price decreases and that prices for the remaining seats will remain flat, with a low of $45.

Additionally, there will be a two-year price freeze on season tickets for those who sign up for 12- and 10-month auto-payment options by March 1.

Team president Neil Glat said in a news release that this is the largest decrease in average ticket price since the 2010 opening of the stadium, which on many days in recent years has seen large numbers of empty seats as the team has fallen out of playoff contention.

When the stadium opened, all seats other than those in the upper deck required personal seat licenses. The Jets said that fans now will have the option to buy mezzanine season tickets without a PSL, and that current mezzanine level PSL owners will be given a chance to upgrade to lower-level locations for no additional PSL fee.

The Jets said all season ticket holders will receive Jets Cash for food and merchandise credit if they renew by March 1, at levels based on the cost of their seat and whether or not the price has been lowered for that seat.

Newsday

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Then-Giants head coach Ben McAdoo looks on during Reports: McAdoo interviews for Browns OC job
Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek speaks with his team Knicks’ road trip turns tougher now
A source said Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Source: Giants expected to hire Shurmur as head coach
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis reacts after a basket Knicks beat Nets for third time this season
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs celebrates with Glauber: Shurmur looks like a great fit for Giants
The Nets' Quincy Acy drives past the Celtics' Acy applauds Martin Luther King’s legacy