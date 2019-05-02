Jets claim QB Luke Falk off waivers from Dolphins

The Jets added a quarterback who has worked with Adam Gase before to an already crowded quarterback room.

Former Dolphin Luke Falk was claimed off of waivers by the Jets. Falk spent his rookie year last year in Miami, where Gase was the head coach.

The Jets now have five quarterbacks on the roster: Sam Darnold, Trevor Siemian, Davis Webb, Brandon Silvers and Falk.

The Titans took Falk in the sixth round last year, but they cut him after the preseason. The Dolphins then signed the former Washington State standout, but he never took an NFL snap. Falk spent most of the season on the Injured Reserve.

Miami cut Falk Wednesday after acquiring quarterback Josh Rosen in a trade with Arizona.