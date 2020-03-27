TODAY'S PAPER
On second thought, Jets aren't signing safety Marqui Christian

The Jets' deal with Los Angeles Rams defensive

The Jets' deal with Los Angeles Rams defensive back Marqui Christian fell through on Friday. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print
The Jets are not signing safety Marqui Christian after all.

A league source confirmed that the Jets and Christian could not come to an agreement on the final terms of the contract.

The Jets had agreed with Christian on a one-year deal worth reportedly $2 million last week. He was expected to be a third safety behind Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye and play on special teams.

Christian has spent all four years of his NFL career with the Rams, playing in 55 games, including one start.

