Jets’ Matt Forte placed on injured reserve

Jets running back Matt Forte is hit by Broncos linebacker Todd Davis during a game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver. Photo Credit: AP / Joe Mahoney
Matt Forte’s season ended a day early, as the Jets placed him and running back Akeem Judd on injured reserve Saturday. The Jets activated WR Lucky Whitehead and RB Jahad Thomas from the practice squad and signed WR Dan Williams (Jackson State) to the practice squad.
Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.