FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — A week and a half ago, Matt Forte, soft-spoken but firm, stood in front of television cameras and tape recorders and proclaimed his distaste for Thursday night games. In a sport that asks so much of its athletes, he said, short weeks are a recipe for injuries.

A few days later, he scored two touchdowns on a team-high 14 carries as the Jets rushed a season-high 41 times; it was his best game of the season. And a little over a week after that, he stood in front of those same television cameras. His right knee was in a brace Friday and he spoke of the disappointment and frustration — the swelling that usually goes down after games had only gotten worse, and he will not play Sunday against the Buccaneers. The Jets have a bye week after that, and Forte thinks he can return in the next game, against the Panthers, but the 31-year-old offered no guarantees.

“I’ve been playing with swelling in my knee for a while,” he said. “It just got to a point where it’s getting significantly worse. Obviously, coming from a Sunday game to a Thursday game, there’s less recovery time and it just got worse on me . . . I’m pretty confident (he can return in two weeks). I’m looking forward to that. I can’t guarantee that I’m going to be doing that but that’s what I want to happen. It’s just a matter of getting the swelling out of the knee where I can be effective on the field.”

Forte said the MRI he had only showed swelling, and that he does not necessarily believe that he’ll have to have an off-season procedure to correct it. There is a possibility, he said, that the knee could be drained if the swelling doesn’t abate. Pain, he said, is omnipresent.

“I always have pain,” he said. “It doesn’t matter.”

Jermaine Kearse said it stood to reason that Thursday games would beget more injuries. On Friday, Forte and defensive tackle Ed Stinson were ruled out, and five other players were questionable for Sunday: cornerback Morris Claiborne (foot), center Jonotthan Harrison (hand), wide receiver ArDarius Stewart (groin), defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder, foot), and guard Brian Winters (abdomen).

Getting rid of Thursday games is something that should be considered the next the time the CBA is up for negotiation, Kearse said, as it routinely presents unnecessary risk.

“Yeah, definitely (I’m alarmed),” he said. “There are games that there’s a 100 percent injury rate. That’s the truth, that’s the facts. Guys might be dealing with stuff from previous games that they’re still trying to recover from, but they’re still going out there on Sundays and playing and giving it their all and then you give them a short week like that, that’s tough.”

And though injuries are never welcome, it comes at a particularly frustrating time for Forte, who, two games ago, criticized offensive coordinator John Morton for not calling the run regularly in a loss against the Falcons. Morton listened, and despite playing against one of the best rush defenses in the league in the Bills last Thursday, the Jets routinely called the run to their benefit, as Forte ran for 77 yards.

“I felt like as a whole offense, not just me, that we were starting to play really well and score points,” Forte said. “It’s not a good time obviously to have it, but I can’t control that. The only thing I can control is what I do in training each and every day . . . I’m determined to get back just because we’re going to be coming off a bye week and we’ve got a six-game stretch where we need all these games. I just want to be out there and impact the game as much as possible so we can win.”