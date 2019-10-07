TODAY'S PAPER
Jets call meeting to prevent 0-4 team from fracturing

Leonard Williams of the Jets prior to the game against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 6, 2019 in Philadelphia. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mitchell Leff

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Several Jets veterans spoke up during a meeting Monday and stressed the importance of sticking together and not pointing fingers.

The Jets are 0-4 and there could be splintering considering how poorly the offense is playing. The offense has as many touchdowns this season as the defense – two. But defensive lineman Leonard Williams said the Jets talked about fighting for each other and not separating.

“We came together as a team and just talked about this is the time we have stay together and fight the hardest and this isn’t the time to point fingers,” Williams said. “There were some vets that spoke up and said they’ve been on teams that were definitely a lot worse than this. We have a lot of talent, we’re 0-4 right now, but the season is not over. We still have a lot to fight for.”

Veteran center Ryan Kalil’s message stood out for Williams. He said Kalil talked about staying “levelheaded” and not getting on “a roller coaster” of emotions.

As a group, Williams said the Jets believe that they’re still learning Adam Gase’s system, still getting used to playing together and are missing key players. He said they had the meeting because the first quarter of their schedule is done, but their season isn’t.

“We are 0-and-4,” Williams said. “We understand we haven’t had a fast start to our season and not where we want to be. At the same time, the season is not over. If you lose the first quarter of a game it’s not over. We believe there’s a lot to fight for.”

Herndon, Copeland eligible to return

The Jets are getting two players back this week as tight end Chris Herndon and linebacker Brandon Copeland have served their four-game suspensions. The Jets have roster exemptions for them. Gase said he needs to see Herndon and Copeland go through practice before deciding whether to activate them this week.

Two-minute drill

Gase said inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) is close to returning but he’s “just not sure how close we are.” Mosley has missed the last three games . . . Defensive end Henry Anderson is week-to-week after leaving Sunday’s loss to the Eagles with a shoulder injury.

