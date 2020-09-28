This may be a first this year: the Jets got some good injury news.

Rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton’s shoulder injury is not as serious as the Jets initially thought when he exited Sunday’s loss in Indianapolis. Adam Gase said on Monday that the results of the MRI "turned out better" than the Jets thought they would. Gase said there’s a chance that Becton could play Thursday against Denver.

"We all got nervous because he was grabbing his pec a little bit," Gase said. "We weren’t really sure until we got the MRI back. He’s very motivated to get back out there. He kind of saw how the holes weren’t quite opening up the same when he’s out of the game."

Becton has been one of the very few bright spots for the Jets this season. But his shoulder was bothering him last week, limiting him twice in practice. He’s not in the clear just yet. Becton will be in the trainer’s room plenty leading up to Thursday, getting treatment. He won’t be alone.

Outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins also injured his shoulder Sunday. Gase expects Jenkins, like Becton, to try to play.

"It’s going to be hard to hold him out," Gase said. "I know he’s going to do everything he can to go."

Injury updates

Slot receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring) will participate in walk-throughs this week after missing the last two games. He may be a game-time decision. Wideout Breshad Perriman (ankle) will miss his second straight game.

Gase said George Fant (concussion protocol) is a possibility for Thursday. He’s not nearly as optimistic about rookie Ashtyn Davis (groin) and linebacker Jordan Willis (ankle).

Talking about practice

Linebacker Avery Williamson said his comments about practice during a radio interview were ‘butchered" and that they weren’t directed at the coaches. Williamson said he was just agreeing with safety Bradley McDougald’s assessment that practices are sometimes slow and sluggish.

"I wasn’t in any way, shape or form trying to talk about the coaches or anything," Williamson said. "I don’t have any issues with the coaches. I was just simply tagging along with what Bradley said about starting fast in practice.

"I never meant by my words that we don’t practice to win. That’s our sole purpose when we come out on that field every week is to get ready to win. I hate that it got butchered up and put out that way. We always come ready to practice to win."