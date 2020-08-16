Jets rookie OL Mekhi Becton making good impression

Mekhi Becton hasn’t looked like a rookie through the first two days of training camp.

The 6-foot-7, 360-pound has stepped in to the first-team left tackle spot and has impressed coach Adam Gase with how comfortable he looks this quickly.

“He looks like he’s been doing this for a minute,” Gase said. “It looks very natural for him. Anytime a rookie gets plugged into that starting offensive line, we all know it’s a lot, and especially going against our defense every day. You’re getting a lot of different looks.

“He looks comfortable to me. He’s not making mistakes. I’ve been extremely impressed by how he’s been operating as far as his knowledge of football, how he’s retaining things, acquiring the information, recalling it and at the same time executing and playing fast. He’s doing a really good job.”

Facing Gregg Williams’ defense in practice will be helpful for Becton since there are no preseason games and there was no OTAs due to COVID-19.

Two-minute drill

Running back Frank Gore practiced Sunday after missing Friday’s session with a hamstring injury. At the time, Gase said the Jets were just being cautious with the venerable Gore. … Rookie offensive lineman Cameron Clark injured his shoulder Friday and is week-to-week. … Cornerback Pierre Desir (hamstring) , defensive lineman Bronson Kaufusi (hamstring), rookie defensive end Jabari Zuniga (quad) and Brian Poole (dehydration) did not practice Sunday.