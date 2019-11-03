MIAMI – The Jets hit rock bottom inside Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get worse for Adam Gase’s team, they suffered their most humiliating loss of the season.

The winless Dolphins are winless no more after beating the Jets, 26-18, in Gase’s return to Miami. He spent three years coaching the Dolphins before being fired last December. Gase may not last that long with the Jets, who fell to 1-7.

This was another head-scratching loss filled with poor decisions by Gase and his players.

The Dolphins have torn down their roster and gone full rebuild. They’re hoping to get the first overall pick in the 2020 draft so they can take Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. But the Jets could challenge the Dolphins (1-7) for the first pick.

They are regressing instead of progressing on both sides of the ball. The Dolphins’ most points in a game before Sunday was 21. They scored that in the first half, and led 21-7 late in the second quarter.

Former Jet Ryan Fitzpatrick carved up one of his old teams. He was 24-for-36 for 288 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Sam Darnold was 27 of 39 for 260 yards with a touchdown and one interception, his ninth turnover in the last three games.

Darnold made a terrible decision late in the first half on the interception. He should have thrown the ball away, and it was picked off on the Dolphins’ 2-yard line on second down.

But Gase made some poor calls on that drive. The Jets had first down at the Dolphins' 2 and neither time did he give the ball to Le’Veon Bell, who was more involved in the offense this game. He ended up with 25 touches for 121 yards.

Gase called for a pass both times near the goal line. The first was to tight end Ryan Griffin. It was initially ruled a touchdown, but then overturned after the officials reviewed it. On second down, Darnold was under pressure and was picked off.

The Jets also had a awful center-quarterback exchange deep in their territory in the fourth quarter. The shotgun snap sailed over Darnold’s head and out of the end zone for a Dolphins’ safety.

Darnold didn’t even move after the ball and exchanged words with linemen Brian Winters and Jonotthan Harrison.

The Jets scored first as Darnold led an opening-game touchdown drive for the second straight week.

They converted three third downs and a fourth down before Darnold hooked up with Jamison Crowder for a 12-yard TD. Crowder caught four passes for 50 yards on the series.

The Jets had a chance to go up 10 on their next drive. But kicker Sam Ficken missed a 49-yard field goal. The Dolphins took over at their 39 and needed just seven plays to get in the end zone.

Fitzpatrick hit Preston Williams for a 12-yard score eight seconds into the second quarter.

It was the first of three straight touchdown drives by Miami. Fitzpatrick connected on a 17-yard touchdown pass with DeVante Parker and a 2-yarder with Williams to make it 21-7 with 1:51 remaining in the half.