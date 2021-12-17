FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Michael Carter ran all over Miami that December day in 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium, rocking the hosting Hurricanes for 308 yards in a 62-26 win. The greatest game of all his North Carolina games came in his regular-season finale as a Tar Heel.

"It was fun," Carter said Friday after the Jets practiced for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins at Hard Rock. "It was kind of like a good finale. That was a moment in time. I’m not going to go out there and try to run for 300 yards again. Of course, I want to. But I think every game has a life of its own. It’ll be fun to go back."

Not only is this Florida native about to return to the scene of that moment in time, he’s about to return — period. The Jets are set to activate the 5-8 rookie running back off IR after a three-game timeout to heal from a high ankle sprain.

"It was hard because I love football," Carter said. "But I learned a lot."

The rebuilding Jets are just 3-10. But Carter has looked like one of the better rebuilding blocks.

"He’s exactly what you expect out of a young guy," coach Robert Saleh said. "He comes in as a fourth-round pick. He has some ups and down there in training camp. He shows some flashes. Starts out a little bit slow during the season, but just gets better and better and better. Every time he touches the ball, he does something with it to the point where it’s like you can’t deny him the ball."

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Despite the downtime, Carter still leads the team in rushing with 430 yards. He also has 32 receptions for 308 yards. His best game came with 172 yards from scrimmage in a win over the Bengals Oct. 31.

"Great leader; great guy; always smiling," guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif said. "It’s going to be good to get him back out there."

The former two-time 1,000-yard-plus rusher at UNC has big plans for his run with the Jets.

"I think ‘slow start’ would probably be an understatement," Carter said. "Against Carolina [in the opener], the game was faster than I thought it was. But then it slowed down. Not that it was like a huge [thing], but I was a little bit nervous.

"But I feel like I’ve gotten really comfortable. I've always known I can improve. But I feel like I have what it takes to be one of the best backs in the league. So I have to prove it."

Notes & quotes: Left tackle George Fant (knee) is doubtful. Conor McDermott would replace him. … The Jets are on their third kicker. Eddy Pineiro, the former Bear who underwent core muscle surgery in September, went 3-for-3 on field goals in his debut last Sunday. He said he’s "grateful for the opportunity." The Miami-area native has about 150 people coming to this game.