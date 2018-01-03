Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan said Wednesday he’s open to trading up to get a quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft. The Jets have the No. 6 overall pick.

In three seasons as GM, Maccagnan has never dealt to move up in the first round. With the Jets needing a quarterback, the time appears right to do so.

“Yeah, I would say it would actually pertain to any player you felt extremely strong about, too,” Maccagnan said on ESPN 98.7 FM. “But we’ve moved back a little bit in the draft and there have been situations I’ve tried to move up in the draft. But I would say the simple answer to that question is ‘yes’ and if that was a player we felt very strongly about, we would have no qualms about potentially trying to go and get him.”

Josh McCown was the Jets starting quarterback for the first 13 games of the season before he broke his left hand, and Bryce Petty started the remaining three games. Christian Hackenberg, the No. 3 quarterback, received some first-team reps in practice the last two weeks of the season but did not play in a game.

Maccagnan said determining which quarterback played was Todd Bowles’ decision. But Maccagnan has the power to make selections in the draft, and the 2018 draft has a high-value for quarterbacks.

While USC’s Sam Darnold and UCLA’s Josh Rosen are considered favorites to be the first two quarterbacks taken in the first round, neither underclassman has declared for the draft yet. Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, the Heisman Trophy winner, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson and Wyoming’s Josh Allen also are prospective first-round quarterback draft picks.

If Maccagnan opts not to draft a quarterback, he could sign one in free agency. The Jets will have a projected $80 million in salary cap space.

“Right now, there’s obviously some potential players that are going to be in that market,” Maccagnan said. “If we think there’s a way to improve the talent on this team through pro free agency and/or through the college draft, we wouldn’t rule anything out. I think all options are going to be on the table,’’