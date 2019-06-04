Scenes from the Jets minicamp June 4-6, 2019, at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey.

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell participates in drills during minicamp at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (95) talks to defensive lineman Leonard Williams (92) during minicamp at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase talks to safety Jamal Adams between drills during minicamp at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

New York Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams (92) high fives defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (95) during minicamp at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams walks between practice fields with other defensive players between drills during minicamp at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (26) talks to running back Elijah McGuire (25) and wide receiver Ty Montgomery (88) during minicamp at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) hands off to running back Le'Veon Bell (26) during minicamp at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (95) on the practice field during minicamp at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (26) participates in drills during minicamp at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) calls out a play in front of running back Le'Veon Bell (26) during minicamp at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass during minicamp at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase on the practice field during minicamp at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.