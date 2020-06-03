The Jets won’t be holding a mandatory minicamp as they near the end of their offseason program, according to a league source.

The NFL extended the virtual offseason program, that includes a full-team minicamp, through June 26. But the Jets have decided that their virtual offseason program will end next Friday, the source said. They will return to Florham Park, New Jersey, at the end of July for the start of training camp.

There were no guarantees that there would have been an in-person minicamp due to COVID-19. There are teams that have not been permitted to return to their facilities at this point.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy gave the OK for teams to reopen facilities last week. The Jets officially returned to theirs on Wednesday, but it was on a limited basis. The league has strict rules on who is allowed at team facilities, limiting access to no more than 50% of the staff or 75 people in total. Only injured or rehabbing players are allowed in the facility and the only coaches allowed to work in the buildings are strength coaches involved in rehab.

Teams normally begin their offseason program in April and it extends into mid-to-late June, concluding with a three-day minicamp. This year, teams have been getting their work in virtually, in a classroom setting. The Jets started their virtual program on April 27 and will now end it next week.