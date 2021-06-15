FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Jamison Crowder admitted to being "a little bit surprised" that the Jets wanted him to take a pay cut. But the veteran slot receiver said he has no bitterness toward them.

"It’s a business," Crowder said Tuesday. "I’m here now, man. I’m just ready to rock out."

Crowder was owed $10 million in the final year of his contract, but it was non-guaranteed. After upgrading the receiving group, the Jets wanted Crowder to restructure his deal. If he hadn’t, the Jets could have waived him. Crowder did, although the new terms have yet to be revealed.

"I sat down and spoke with my agent about some things," said Crowder, who stayed away from OTAs during negotiations. "We got things worked out now. That’s kind of my mentality. I really just want to get back on the field and start making plays."

Crowder was caught off guard by the Jets' pay-cut demand because he was their most productive and consistent offensive player the past two seasons. Now he has some competition for targets.

The Jets signed Corey Davis and drafted Elijah Moore, who has impressed during spring practices with his pass-catching, speed and ability to create separation. Moore also plays in the slot and could take snaps away from Crowder. But Crowder said he likes Moore and the weapons the Jets have acquired.

"He’s a heck of a ballplayer," Crowder said. "I definitely think if we can get things right with the offense everybody can eat. We can have a successful season."

Crowder is very familiar with the offense that coordinator Mike LaFleur brought with him from San Francisco. He played in it with the Redskins when Sean McVay was the offensive coordinator there.

"A lot of the concepts are very similar," Crowder said. "I’ve had success in it. I don’t have any reason why I wouldn’t have success going forward."

QB situation

Robert Saleh continues to say the Jets aren’t in the market for a veteran quarterback. But it’s hard to see them starting the season with three quarterbacks who have never taken an NFL snap in Zach Wilson, Mike White and James Morgan. Wilson needs someone with experience to help him.

The Jets had internal discussions about bringing in former 49er Nick Mullens, who played in the offense. But Philadelphia signed him.

The belief is if Chicago parts ways with Nick Foles, the Jets would be very interested. For now, Saleh wants the young quarterbacks to get reps. He said he and general manager Joe Douglas would talk about the roster after minicamp ends.

"If you just bring a veteran that doesn’t know about your scheme, he’s learning just like the rookie is," Saleh said. "I don’t know if there’s as much value aside from being comfortable if something hits the fan you have a veteran who’s played football.

"That’s just more of a comforting feeling as far as trying to work your [expletive] off to develop the quarterbacks that are already in the building."