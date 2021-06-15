Jets' Mekhi Becton: 'I'm at a good weight right now'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Mekhi Becton tried to put all questions about his weight to rest and said he’s taking the proper steps to keep it down.

Becton’s size is what made him the Jets’ first-round pick last year and someone they believe will be their left tackle for many years. It’s also something that is a cause for concern.

The 6-7 Becton weighs more than 360 pounds. That mammoth frame has helped him move and toss defensive players aside. But he has a nagging foot injury that has kept him out of most of the Jets’ spring workouts and could be troublesome because of his size and the weight he carries on it.

Becton, though, said he’s comfortable with his weight and will continue to try to control it.

"I’m at a good weight right now," Becton said following Tuesday’s minicamp practice. ". . . I’m doing extra things on my own to keep it that way, eating the right things, I got a chef. [I’m] doing everything right to maintain my weight— I wouldn’t say [it's a] problem, but I would say weight concerns [some]. I would say I’m doing everything in my power to keep it down."

Becton, however, wouldn’t say how much he weighed and wouldn’t estimate what it is. He also said he doesn’t remember what his weight was at the end of last season, but he that he was comfortable with it.

It doesn’t help right now that Becton is mostly inactive because of his foot injury, which is plantar fasciitis. He’s stayed with the Jets and is working with their performance staff. They want to him to stay off his feet as much as possible so he’s ready when training camp starts next month.

New Jets head coach Robert Saleh is "very confident" that Becton will be ready for camp.

"He’s got a nagging foot injury," Saleh said. "It’s not worth it to put him out there and make something so small a lot worse. We’re not worried about his availability for training camp."

It will be interesting to see if Becton’s body looks any different when the Jets return at the end of July. He said he’s changed his diet, and has been "trying to stay in the fish and veggies lane." Becton also said he’s tried to do some other things to make sure he’s in good playing shape.

"Just been doing extra conditioning and biking on my own, jogging on my own, walking," Becton said. "Just doing the little things that matter like abs. Just doing the extra stuff."

Becton was asked how he feels when people talk about his weight. He said it doesn’t bother him at all.

"I know what I do on Sundays," Becton said.

There’s no denying that Becton is a dominant force when he’s on the field. He appeared in 14 games last year, but he missed time with a shoulder injury and chest issue. Becton said he felt he lived up to his own expectations.

Coming into this season, Becton said his No. 1 goal is to stay healthy. He’s excited about blocking for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and playing alongside rookie left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. The Jets have the makings of a strong left side with Becton and Vera-Tucker next to each other.

"He’s a dog and I know we’re ready to do some things on that line," Becton said. "He complements my game really well. We both like to finish guys. We both like to see guys on the ground. I think we’re going to be really good together. Really good together."

Becton also believes Wilson will do some really good things.

"He’s going to be a problem," Becton said. "He’s really good. He’s going to be a problem. I’m excited about him."