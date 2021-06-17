The Jets could be adding another strong offensive lineman to help protect rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

Veteran tackle Morgan Moses reportedly is close to joining the Jets. ESPN reported that the Jets are the favorites to sign the durable Moses to a multiyear deal, but that other teams are still involved.

The Jets have put an emphasis on building up the offensive line. They drafted left tackle Mekhi Becton last year, and they traded up in the first round this year to grab left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.

The 28-year-old Moses would be an upgrade over current starting right tackle George Fant. He started a career-high 14 games last year but had his struggles like the rest of the offensive line. Fant could become a valuable backup swing tackle if Moses’ deal gets done.

Becton is the starting left tackle, but he missed all of the spring workouts with a foot injury. There are concerns about Becton’s weight and durability.

Moses has been a full-time starter at right tackle for Washington the past six years. He hasn’t missed a game in that time, starting all 96.

The Jets had Moses in for a workout in May. Robert Saleh spoke highly of him then.

"Morgan is obviously a fantastic player, he’s got a lot of history in this league and has played at a very high level," Saleh said last month. "He is a very good football player, and we’re not going to shy away from adding good football players."

The Jets have money to spend. They’re about $27 million under the cap, and that doesn’t include the money the Jets got Jamison Crowder to give back when he restructured his contract. Those figures are not yet known.

They still have to sign Wilson, Vera-Tucker and receiver Eljiah Moore to their rookie deals.