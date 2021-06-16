Quinnen Williams 'very excited' over Jets staff

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Quinnen Williams said he’s getting closer to becoming a dominant defensive tackle, and believes his new Jets coaches and teammates are only going to help him achieve that.

Williams said he’s "a huge, huge Robert Saleh fan." He also feels playing with and being around from defensive linemen Sheldon Rankins, Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry will raise his game.

"I’m very excited just to have the staff that we have here, the room that we have in the defensive line room," Williams said Wednesday. "Everybody wants to see everybody better. Having those veteran guys in the room it just makes me want to do better and want to be better."

Williams, entering his third NFL season, has been unable to participate in OTAs after undergoing foot surgery in May. He said it was "a freak accident" but he wouldn’t reveal what happened. The Jets hope Williams can return during training camp.

The Jets concluded the on-field portion of their minicamp on Wednesday. They will have meetings on Thursday before breaking until training camp next month.

Williams said he’s been and will continue to use this time to watch film, study the playbook and diet right so he’s "ready to roll when the season starts."

The Jets are switching from a 3-4 to a 4-3 front and expect Williams to be a force. He showed some growth last season with seven sacks, 14 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I think I’m heading in the right direction," he said. "I think I’m taking the steps to become eventually that dominant defensive tackle in the NFL. Every day I make sure that I take the steps of becoming what I want to become and that’s a dominant defensive tackle in the NFL. I attack every single day with that mindset."

Zach's plan of attack

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson said he plans to get together, work with and build better chemistry with Jets’ skill players during the nearly six-week break before training camp.

"Yeah absolutely," Wilson said. "I think that’s critical in understanding how an offense flows together. … We’ll make sure we find some time to get together."

Two-minute drill

Lawson, who skipped the early part of OTAs, participated in his most team drills Wednesday and showed what effect he can have. "The offense was having a hard time blocking him," defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. "He’s going to be a huge addition for us." … Ulbrich said cornerback Isaiah Dunn, an undrafted rookie free agent, is "making a push to not just make this team but potentially play and contribute."