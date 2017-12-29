FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets’ highest-paid player didn’t wear his own jersey in what could be his last practice with the organization Friday.

Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson wore No. 26, not his customary No. 96 for the late morning session. Sometimes Jets players will wear another player’s jersey for fun.

The last two weeks couldn’t have been fun for Wilkerson, who has been a healthy scratch, missing consecutive games for what Todd Bowles described as “a coach’s decision.”

And with limited reps in practice for the second consecutive week, it appears Wilkerson won’t play in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Patriots.

In a spirited exchange with a reporter, Bowles was repeatedly asked if money or someone else helped with his decision.

“My, me, yeah it’s my decision,” Bowles said. “We can continue this for the next two hours and we’re going to have the same dialogue.”

Bowles was asked why he’s not answering the question about Wilkerson and said: “I don’t have to answer the question if I don’t want to answer it. I gave you my answer. You either accept it or you don’t.”

Wilkerson is owed $16.7 million next season. If the Jets release Wilkerson by the third day of the league year in March, the team will be left with $9 million in dead money but save $11 million on the salary cap.

Wilkerson irked Jets officials after he was late twice for meetings in a two-week period in December. He was suspended for the Dec. 17 game against the Saints and Bowles said afterward he served his sentence. Wilkerson has yet to take the field since.

“We’ll put our inactives out on Sunday,” Bowles said.

Notes & quotes: Starting RT Brandon Shell (concussion) has been ruled out for the Patriots game. He’ll be replaced by Brent Qvale. TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (foot and ribs) is doubtful. RB Matt Forte (knee), DE Kony Ealy (knee) are questionable.